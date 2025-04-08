Illini now

Top Illinois Women's Basketball Recruit Earns Prestigious Award

Destiny Jackson, a five-star guard from Chicago's Whitney Young, received the state's top girls high school basketball award

Jason Langendorf

Nov 24, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini cheerleaders perform the running of the flags during the second half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
With a name like hers, maybe it was just meant to be.

On April 4, Jackson, a five-star recruit out of Chicago's Whitney Young, was named 2025 Illinois Ms. Basketball by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

A 5-foot-6 point guard, Jackson averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior in 2024-25. Jackson, who led the Dolphins to a 25-9 record and the Class 4A sectional championship game last season, is a three-time first team All-State selection and a McDonald's All American Game nominee.

Jackson joins Tauja Catchings as the only Illinois women's basketball players named both Illinois Ms. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.

After a bruising but brilliant 2024-25 season in which they went 22-10 (11-7 Big Ten) and won their first NCAA Tournament game in 25 years, the Illini are undoubtedly eager for the arrival of Jackson and her fellow class of 2025 recruits.

Illinois waves goodbye to its starting backcourt of Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie, among other key contributors, and will have big sneakers for Jackson to fill in a hurry. With Jackson, the Illini expect to add five new players to the roster – a group that has been ranked the nation's No. 7 class in espnW's 2025 recruiting rankings.

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years.

