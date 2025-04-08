Top Illinois Women's Basketball Recruit Earns Prestigious Award
With a name like hers, maybe it was just meant to be.
On April 4, Jackson, a five-star recruit out of Chicago's Whitney Young, was named 2025 Illinois Ms. Basketball by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
A 5-foot-6 point guard, Jackson averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior in 2024-25. Jackson, who led the Dolphins to a 25-9 record and the Class 4A sectional championship game last season, is a three-time first team All-State selection and a McDonald's All American Game nominee.
Jackson joins Tauja Catchings as the only Illinois women's basketball players named both Illinois Ms. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.
After a bruising but brilliant 2024-25 season in which they went 22-10 (11-7 Big Ten) and won their first NCAA Tournament game in 25 years, the Illini are undoubtedly eager for the arrival of Jackson and her fellow class of 2025 recruits.
Illinois waves goodbye to its starting backcourt of Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie, among other key contributors, and will have big sneakers for Jackson to fill in a hurry. With Jackson, the Illini expect to add five new players to the roster – a group that has been ranked the nation's No. 7 class in espnW's 2025 recruiting rankings.