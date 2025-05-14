Illinois Basketball Holds Unique Edge in Recruitment of Top 2026 Prospect
In the modern college basketball era, programs must divide their recruiting efforts between the transfer portal, international scene and high school ranks in an effort to land the best available talent. Yet even as Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have leaned into the first two, the Illini have continued to stay busy and in the mix for amateur prospects.
One of those targets is Alex Constanza, a 6-foot-8 forward from Miami and top-15 recruit in the class of 2026 (per On3).
Constanza is a wing with a smooth stroke and the size to get his shot off over most perimeter defenders – even at the Big Ten level – as well as the long strides to get to the basket and keep defenses honest. He is also excellent on the offensive glass.
Costanza has already made a visit to Champaign, and On3 recently spoke with the rising senior about his thoughts on the Illini:
“Coach Underwood is a great coach; he knows what he is doing. … He is all about winning and developing his players, getting them to the next level.”
Although a youth-focused, one-and-done approach may not be a consistent recipe for success in March, it’s clear that Illinois’ ability to develop talent – most recently, projected first-round NBA draft picks Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley – hasn’t gone unnoticed by high school prospects.
And though that’s a plus in the recruitment of Constanza – and other targets – the Illini have a unique edge in the pursuit of the Florida forward.
“My uncle is on staff there, Orlando Antigua,” Constanza said. “So he and my dad grew up together and played together in New York.”
A top college basketball recruiter, Antigua is connected, well-respected and has a proven track record for landing elite prospects. Given the family ties and developmental reputation of the program, Illinois may very well be the frontrunner to sign Constanza.
Still, Illinois has a battle ahead with a number of other notable programs, headlined by two other school’s already visited by Costanza in Syracuse and Miami (previous coaching staff). Baylor is reportedly in the mix, too.