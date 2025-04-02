Illinois Swingman Ty Rodgers Announces Decision on His Future
The Illinois men's basketball team just parted ways with two roster players, but it also gained a beloved one back.
On Tuesday, junior swingman Ty Rodgers, who redshirted the 2024-25 season, announced his return to the Illini.
On a day when coach Brad Underwood and Illinois lost forwards Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan) and Carey Booth (Colorado State) to transfers, the program needed a bit of good news. Rodgers' declaration was a heaping helping.
Rodgers was expected to be a leader for the Illini last season – he was one of two Illinois players featured on Big Ten Media Day – and, in fact, he was. His influence just came in a different form than anticipated.
Given the arrivals of freshman Kasparas Jakucionis, Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell and Louisville transfer Tre White, Rodgers – one of only two Illini holdovers from the 2023-24 squad – quickly found himself in the position of fighting for minutes in the offseason.
Moreover, Rodgers' limited shooting range (only one three-point attempt in two seasons in Champaign) left many wondering whether he had a place in Underwood's vision of a relentless bomb squad working out of a five-out offense. When Rodgers decided on the day before Illinois' first game of the season that he would redshirt, speculation immediately turned to whether he would return at all.
Rodgers made it official Tuesday, and next season he will return as a proverbial coach on the floor after a year of mentoring the young Illini. And this time around, his skills may be more suited for Illinois' needs.
Rodgers has been working diligently on his jump shot, as well as his point guard skills, in anticipation of Jakucionis entering his name in June's NBA Draft. As it stands at the moment, Rodgers would likely start alongside Boswell in a backcourt in which the two theoretically complement one another while covering for each other's weaknesses.
A 6-foot-6 slasher, a solid defender and an excellent rebounder at either guard spot, Rodgers averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds (including a team-high 2.3 offensive boards) in helping lead the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance a year ago. He would bring a different dynamic to the Illinois lineup than Jakucionis – but also a world of experience and floor leadership. The Illini lacked both too often last season.
Already a fan and community favorite, Rodgers is receiving something of a hero's welcome for his return to Champaign, which sharply contrasts with the stunning and seemingly disharmonious departure of Johnson.
There was at least one guy around town who couldn't hide his excitement about Rodgers' decision: