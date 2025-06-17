Ty Rodgers' Injury: How It Will Shake Up Illinois' Projected Rotation
Despite starting all 38 games as a sophomore and playing a key role in Illinois’ 2023-24 run to the Elite Eight, swingman Ty Rodgers elected to redshirt last season – what would have been his junior campaign.
With two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025-26 season, the experienced Rodgers was expected to play an influential role not just on the sideline and in the locker room – as he did last season – but also on the court.
Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered during a summer pickup run will require surgery, and has forced Rodgers out for an indefinite time period, putting his status for next season up in the air.
Here’s how the loss of Rodgers will shake up the Illini rotation:
Illinois' basketball's projected depth chart
Prior to his injury, Rodgers was expected to come off the bench in a sixth-man role and likely would have rated as the best non-starter in the Big Ten – and certainly one of the most experienced.
Rodgers was initially pegged behind international recruit and projected lead guard Mihailo Petrovic. Meanwhile, Kylan Boswell will be the starting two guard and figures to handle backup point guard duties when Petrovic needs a breather.
A Swiss Army Knife of a player, Rodgers is capable of playing 1 through 3 and could have spelled any three among Petrovic, Boswell and incoming transfer Andrej Stojakovic, depending on matchups, foul trouble or any unforeseen situations.
In the absence of Rodgers, the Illini lose a world of flexibility, versatility and experience. The rest of the backcourt coming off the bench consists entirely of inexperienced incoming freshmen in Brandon Lee, Keaton Wagler and Blake Fagbemi – all of whom, at least for the time being, have strictly defined roles.
Lee and Wagler are both knockdown shooters who figure to be catch-and-shoot specialists, and have relatively little to offer in terms of ball-handling duties. Fagbemi – an unranked commit who was initially headed to a Division II program out of high school – is the only non-starter who can take over playmaking duties for the Illini.
Simply put, if Rodgers isn’t able to return to the lineup, Illinois will be paper-thin in terms of backcourt depth and, especially early in the season, will consistently be no more than a quick pair of Boswell or Petrovic fouls away from entering panic mode.