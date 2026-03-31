UConn Has Ruled March – But Illinois Has an Edge the Huskies Can't Counter

After 21 years of waiting, Illinois (28-8) is finally back in the Final Four. The road to college basketball’s grandest stage was long and bruising , and now the Illini are here at last. Only problem: Waiting on the other side is the closest thing college basketball has to a supervillain – Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies .

The UConn Huskies' NCAA Tournament domination

UConn (33-5) isn't just a great team having an exceptional season. It's a program that has come to expect this kind of success. The Huskies have won two of the past three national championships, and Hurley has gone 17-1 in the NCAA Tournament since 2023. At this point, calling UConn a powerhouse almost feels like an undersell. This is a budding dynasty, and Hurley has proven he is as good as anybody in the sport when the calendar flips to March.

Dan Hurley in March Madness since 2023:



• 2 Titles 🏆

• 3 Final Fours 🏆

• 17-1 Record ✅

• 17-1 Against The Spread 🔥



(The 1 loss was against National Champion Florida by 2)



ONE OF THE BEST COACHING RUNS EVER. pic.twitter.com/YIRMDU205C — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 29, 2026

Illinois knows that better than most. In the 2024 Elite Eight, UConn rolled the Illini 77-52 and used a 30-0 run to turn a high-stakes game into a blowout. To be fair, the Huskies were steamrolling just about everybody during that stretch, so Illinois was hardly alone. Still, that kind of loss stays with you. It takes a irremovable place in the memory bank, and becomes part of what makes this rematch feel so important to the Illini.

UConn: A unique offense

A huge reason the Huskies are so difficult to beat is because they do not play like most modern offenses. So many teams today favor offenses that are built around ball screens, isolations, matchup-hunting and one guard dribbling for half a possession while everyone else stands around waiting to see what happens.

That is not UConn .

The Huskies play with constant motion. The ball moves. The players move. Cutters fly through the lane, shooters relocate and defenses are forced to process everything in an instant. There is a rhythm to it that can make even a good defense look disorganized. One missed switch or one late rotation, and suddenly the ball is at the rim or headed to an open shooter.

It's not especially flashy. It's just brutally efficient. UConn doesn't always beat teams by overwhelming them with one star going nuclear. Sometimes it beats them by making them guard every inch of the floor until they finally crack.

The big test of the Big Dance

This is where the challenge gets even bigger. In the NCAA Tournament, nobody has weeks to build a perfect scouting plan. Turnarounds are short, practices are limited and opponents often have to learn on the fly. That makes UConn’s offense even more dangerous, because it isn't something teams can fully replicate in a couple of walk-throughs.

And that's not just a March thing.

In UConn’s three Final Four runs over the past four seasons – 2023, 2024 and now 2026 – the Huskies have lost a total of two non-conference regular-season games. One was a four-point road loss at Kansas in 2024. The other came this season in a four-point home loss to Arizona, in a game missed by injured star big man Tarris Reed Jr. That's a pretty telling stat. Teams that catch UConn for the first time usually don't walk away happy.

Illinois' big advantage against UConn: familiarity

The good news for Illinois is that this will not be a blind date.

The Illini have already seen this offense up close. UConn beat Illinois 74-61 on Black Friday earlier this season and, of course, dismantled the Illini in that Elite Eight meeting two years ago. That hardly guarantees that Illinois will shut the Huskies down this time. But it does mean the Illini are not walking into this game blind to UConn's timing, spacing and swirling movement.

Seeing UConn once gives Illinois a much better sense of what it takes to defend the Huskies. The Illini know how quickly UConn swings the ball, how hard it cuts, how disciplined it is off the ball and how fast one small mistake can turn into a layup or an open three. That experience should make this week’s preparation more valuable, because Illinois isn't getting ready for some unfamiliar system. It's preparing for something it has already seen up close.

Why exposure to UConn matters for Illinois

There is some evidence that opponents are better equipped the second or third time around against the Huskies' machine.

UConn lost second meetings in Big East play this season to Creighton at home and Marquette on the road. Neither of those teams was especially dominant this year. The Huskies also lost to St. John’s once, beat the Red Storm the second time, then lost again the third time. In other words, most of UConn’s struggles came against teams that already knew what was coming.

That's notable. UConn has lost only five games all season. Four of those losses came against conference opponents that were familiar with the Huskies. The only other one was the four-point Arizona loss without Reed.

The Illinois on SI bottom line

Illinois should be better prepared for UConn than most teams in March have been. The Illini have already seen the ball movement, the cutting and the overall rhythm of Hurley’s offense. They know this isn't a team you can relax against for even a few possessions. They know what happens when UConn gets comfortable. Everyone in orange and blue remembers that well enough.

Not the last one pic.twitter.com/WyYPZs9dWi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 29, 2026

But recognition is only step one. The next step is surviving it.



Illinois has spent 21 years waiting for another Final Four opportunity. Now it gets a rematch with the program that once slammed the door on its championship hopes. UConn will still be a brutal challenge, but the Illini aren't walking into this one blind. They have seen the movement, felt the pressure and know the standard they have to meet – and that's a much better place to start than the alternative.