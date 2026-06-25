What the Brooklyn Nets Are Getting in Illinois' Ben Humrichous

It has been quite the journey for Illinois’ Ben Humrichous. A prime example of the opportunities afforded by the modern-day college basketball landscape, Humrichous spent three seasons at the NAIA level before finally earning a Division I shot, at Evansville University, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Then, after scoring 14.7 points and connecting on 41.4 percent of his threes, Humrichous got a look from a Big Ten squad less than 200 miles northwest, in Champaign, Illinois. He came to the Illini with a clear-cut role: shoot and connect.

Humrichous led Illinois in made three-pointers in 2024-25, and he shot a solid clip at 34.3 percent, but he didn’t add much else (just 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds). Defensively, he was – and there is no way around it – a liability.

In 2025-26, his scoring dwindled to 5.8 points and his rebounding hovered at 3.9 per game. Humrichous' raw block and steal numbers hardly moved. On paper, there didn't seem to be much growth. But games aren’t played on paper. And on the hardwood, where it actually matters, Humrichous took a colossal step forward.

Former Illini Ben Humrichous signs NBA deal with Brooklyn Nets

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As a result, on Tuesday night, more than six years after his high school graduation, Humrichous received the opportunity every hooper has dreamt about: a chance at the big leagues.

Following the close of the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Humrichous signed an Exhibit-10 Contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is calling.



Ben signs an Exhibit-10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/owtZhu9UpF — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) June 25, 2026

Although an Exhibit-10 deal is non-guaranteed, it will give Humrichous a stage. With the Nets, he’ll be able to participate in NBA Summer League action and receive the chance to prove himself against the league’s other young talent.

What are the Brooklyn Nets getting in Illinois' Ben Humrichous?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

First and foremost, the Nets are getting a knockdown shooter. Canning long-distance jumpers is Humrichous’ calling card. He shot 36.1 percent from deep this past season, hitting a total of 57.

At 6-foot-9, Humrichous has the size to get his shot off in any situation. The energy transfer on his release is picturesque, he elevates and gets it off in a hurry – but is never at all rushed. Shooting translates across levels, and there is no questioning Humrichous is an NBA-level marksman.

Playing for the rebounding-crazed Illini, Humrichous blossomed into a glass cleaner (of sorts). On the defensive boards, he is best at hitting bodies and pushing out an offensive player to ensure his assignment doesn’t get the rebound – although Humrichous doesn’t always snag it himself.

Offensively, he has a good eye for where the ball may come off, along with the size and strength to go get it – or tap it out to a teammate. And, on occasion, Humrichous may even pluck it out of the air and throw it down in one fell swoop.

But it’s an entirely separate facet of the game that Humrichous has elevated to a new level – and, in turn, earned a look from the NBA. In case it slipped your mind: Humrichous was not a good defender in 2024-25. Yet in 2025-26, he, in an impressive and somewhat inexplicable turnaround, shifted from liability status to primary asset .

With his frame (6-foot-9, 235 pounds), Humrichous had the strength. And after a full season in the Illini program, he suddenly possessed an impressive lateral agility to pair with it. Toss in his anticipation – and all-around comfortability with the high-major level after a year of experience – and Humrichous was a defensive stalwart with excellent versatility.

In the same game, the Illini would switch his defensive assignment from an undersized lead guard to an interior-oriented big. In the post, he was a brick wall. On the perimeter, he had the feet of a ballet dancer.

And his ability to finish off defensive possessions and get startlingly effective closeouts was marvelous. Humrichous could wall up in the post and then close the gap and get a full palm on a fadeaway jumper. Or he could keep an ultra-twitchy lead guard in front, force them into a tough stepback and still nearly erase the shot.

Boiled down into one sentence: Humrichous has the ability to be a dynamite 3-and-D specialist for a legit contender. Is it a given that he will reach that level? No, otherwise he would have heard his name called one of this week's two draft nights. But it certainly is well within the realm of possibility that Humrichous winds up carving out a fairly successful NBA career.