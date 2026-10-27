What Went Wrong – and Right – for Illinois Basketball in Loss to Baylor

It was a tale of two halves for Illinois in its exhibition loss to Baylor . Unfortunately for the Illini, their first 20 minutes were so painfully bad that their final 20 minutes – the vast majority of which were mighty impressive – weren’t enough to save the day.



Here is what went wrong – and right – on Friday night for Illinois:

What went wrong for Illinois basketball in loss to Baylor

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First half defense

Baylor’s guard trio of Brett Decker Jr., Kayden Mingo and Isaac Williams IV outscored Illinois’ entire team by itself in the first half (46 combined points against the Illini’s 44). They hit 10 threes but also managed seven made two-pointers.

Illinois’ defense took away nothing. Admittedly, the Bears’ guards were hitting. But it’s a lot easier to connect when you’re wide open. Friday night was a test for the Illini defense . It failed. Illinois’ defensive personnel – especially at the top of the rotation – remains a question mark on the perimeter.

Defensive rebounding

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after losing to the Connecticut Huskies during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This point has been hammered home in the aftermath of this loss, but it can’t go unmentioned in this space: Illinois was atrocious on the defensive glass. Baylor had more offensive rebounds (22) than the Illini had defensive boards (17).

Sure, Illinois’ frontcourt was decimated. And, yes, the Bears have good size and athleticism. But a team should never have fewer defensive rebounds than offensive rebounds allowed. It’s flat-out embarrassing – even in an exhibition game.

Injuries

This one wasn’t the Illini’s fault. Already down David Mirkovic to start the game, Illinois saw three other key members of the squad forced out of the game. Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic each exited the contest because of injuries. The status of each remains relatively unknown for the time being.

Two-point efficiency

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini shot it fairly well from deep. Despite the Bears’ explosion in the first half, the home squad actually finished with more made threes (14) than the visitors (11) – although Illinois took 14 more of them than did Baylor.

Inside the arc was a nightmare for the Illini, though. They went just 15-for-34 (44.1 percent), thanks in large part to Stojakovic’s slashing struggles . But it wasn’t just him. Other players missed easy ones, too. Illinois is too big, athletic and skilled to be shooting under 50 percent on two-pointers.

What went right for Illinois basketball in the loss to Baylor

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood applauds during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Response to adversity

It’s a cliche, but it applies to this one: Down 19 at the break, Illinois could have easily rolled over. In a meaningless exhibition game in which they were missing preseason All-American David Mirkovic , what difference did the final outcome really make?

Instead, the Illini gritted their teeth and punched back. The box score told the story: After Baylor poured in 63 first-half points, it managed just 32 in the second half.

That disparity is reminiscent of last season's group. In 2025-26, Illinois was dominant on defense at times (especially in the NCAA Tournament). But it was also porous on other occasions.

Illini coach Brad Underwood has alluded to his team's defensive potential . If the second half against the Bears is any indication, Illinois has a strong chance of figuring things out and realizing that potential sooner than it did a season ago.

Newcomers flourish

Illinois guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives on a Baylor defender in the Illini's 95-91 loss to the Bears on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. | University of Illinois

This was the offseason of retention for Illinois, but on Friday non-returners accounted for 62 of the Illini’s points. As previously mentioned, Mirkovic was out, while the Ivisic twins and Stojakovic each made early exits. Late in the second half, Jake Davis was all that was left among Illinois' healthy key veterans.

That forced the freshmen and transfer Stefan Vaaks (18 points) to step up. For the most part, they did. (They were in a 19-point halftime hole, after all.) But it wasn’t just the scoring – it was the aforementioned defense.

Jake finds Stef on the kick-out for three!



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/ZDGMyCUcdr — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 24, 2026

Freshman Lincoln Williams was outstanding on the ball. He picked up full court and created chaos. With his size, length and athletic traits, Williams can be one of the best on-ball defenders in the Big Ten as soon as this season. (Whether he gets a chance to actually show that depends on the rest of his game.)

Lincoln takes it to the rim!



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/e4pHOqjCIp — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 24, 2026

Quentin Coleman played with all-out effort, as did junior Jason Jakstys. Freshman Lucas Morillo canned a pair of long-distance jumpers. Zavier Zens was solid in his minutes. Underwood has raved about this freshman class – and Vaaks – and we saw why against Baylor.

Offensive rebounding

How does Illinois get tossed all over the defensive boards, and then proceed to do the tossing on the other end? It doesn’t add up – at all. Yet somehow the Illini had 21 of their own offensive rebounds. (Remember: They only had 17 defensive rebounds.)

Even if the Illini are dominant on their own glass again this season, they will need to be at least semi-adequate on the other end – they also gave up 12 offensive rebounds to Cincinnati last week – to get where they want to go.