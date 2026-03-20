Why Kylan Boswell's First-Round Defense Signals Major Upside for Illinois

Especially with Penn’s leading scorer Ethan Roberts sidelined, Illinois’ defensive game plan in Thursday's first-round matchup with the Quakers was likely relatively straightforward: stop TJ Power. That’s it. Power had erupted for 44 points and 14 rebounds in the Ivy League title game, and he was perhaps the only remaining sticking point the Illini needed to be concerned about.

Power is a knockdown shooter (he led the Ivy League with 42.7 percent shooting from long range on 2.5 makes per outing) and a monster on the glass (averages 7.6 rebounds per game). But on Thursday in the Illini’s opening-round victory , he was neither.

How Illinois' Kylan Boswell shut down Penn standout TJ Power

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Penn Quakers forward TJ Power (12) dribbles past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although defense is considered a team effort, the performance in question was mostly an individual affair – and it was Kylan Boswell whose fingerprints were all over Power’s off night. Boswell, a generously listed 6-foot-2 guard, put the shackles on the 6-foot-9 Power, denying him the ball all night while making his life miserable when he managed to make a catch.

Boswell was extremely physical, handsy and made nearly zero mental mistakes. He poked and prodded at the ball every time Power made a touch, often swiping up instead of down, ensuring no whistles were blown. (Boswell finished with no fouls).

Despite Power being constantly involved in action and his teammates actively seeking him out, he rarely touched the rock at all, as Boswell battled over and through screens, denying Power altogether.

The end result: a 2-for-8 showing for Power en route to six points, along with just one rebound – the latter a direct result of Boswell keeping Power away from the rack. (It's worth noting that Power was also battling an illness.)

“We talked a lot about making his touches hard,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in the postgame press conference. “We wanted to have some physicality. Kylan is physical. He’s very, very good going left. I thought [defensive coordinator] Cam [Crocker] did a really good job. We talked a lot about showing off his ball screens. We did that to kind of disrupt.”

“Again, we limited his attempts. He got the one make right before half. I was more upset with myself. I should have called a quick timeout. … Again, Kylan just seems to have that ability to rise to the level. He had great hands. He poked the ball away a few times – and that’s all disruptive.”

Boswell was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team this year – an honor bestowed on just five players in the league. Still, he had also been noticeably lackadaisical on that end at times , and relatively inconsistent from an effort standpoint.

There is no questioning his defensive capabilities. His broad-shouldered frame, lightning-quick feet, active hands and high IQ all blend together to create a truly exceptional defender – when the all-out effort is there.

Over the past few contests, the intensity has been present for every second Boswell has spent on the floor. He appears to be fully aware of the sense of urgency March demands. It’s win-or-go-home time, and with Boswell operating at this level defensively, the Illini, who have been desperately searching for their defensive stopper, may be doing a lot of the former in the coming days and weeks.