Keaton Wagler Leads Illinois' Big Ten Award Winners – But Did Voters Get It Right?

Just hours before the tip-off of the first round of the 2025-26 Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday, the conference released its regular-season awards – and Illinois was well represented.

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler earns multiple lofty Big Ten awards

After taking a one-year hiatus from the All-Big Ten first team, the Illini reemerged this season, with freshman Keaton Wagler snagging the honors. As expected, though, that wasn’t the only hardware he brought home.

Wagler, who averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists during conference play while leading Illinois to a 15-5 finish (tied for second in the Big Ten), was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and, naturally, was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team.

Agree. Each of the honors bestowed upon the first-year Illini guard were well-deserved. Wagler was clearly the best freshman in the league – although Washington’s Hannes Steinbach was spectacular – and was also a top-five player overall (hence the first-team honors).

That said, despite his thoroughly impressive campaign, Wagler wasn’t quite worthy of the Big Ten Player of the Year honor – Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg rightfully received that one – which is practically the only award he didn’t win.

David Mirkovic earns two All-Big Ten honors

Joining Wagler on the All-Freshman Team was forward David Mirkovic , who put up 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in league play. The Illini forward also nabbed All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

Agree. Although an argument could be made for Mirkovic sneaking on to the All-Big Ten third team, a spot on the honorable mention list is probably more fitting. And he was clearly one of the premier freshmen in the conference.

Kylan Boswell earns a pair of Big Ten awards

The final Illini to find himself a recipient of league honors was senior guard Kylan Boswell , who was named to the All-Big Ten honorable mention team alongside Mirkovic while also being Illinois’ lone player on the league's five-man All-Defensive Team.

