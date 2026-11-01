Why Stefan Vaaks Is Coming Off the Bench for Illinois Basketball

Stefan Vaaks coming off the bench for Illinois basketball through three exhibition games this season, in one word: baffling. Vaaks, even by the sky-high standard of this squad, is really good. It was unexpected to not find him in the starting lineup for the Illini’s first two exhibitions, but his absence from it Wednesday vs. UIC was downright shocking.

All due respect to freshman Lincoln Williams – who, in his five minutes ( limited due to an injury ), was phenomenal – but Vaaks should be getting the start over Williams.

That should have been a no-brainer – unless. ... Let's find out from Vaaks himself, who addressed the topic in the postgame press conference after the Illini steamrolled UIC :

Stefan Vaaks on coming off the bench for Illinois

“I don’t care about if I start or if I come off the bench," Vaaks said. "Actually, I think, for me, I feel like I play better when I come off the bench, to be honest with you.”

Let's face it: Even if Vaaks loathed the idea of coming off the bench, his answer might have sounded something like that. Yet in this situation, it checks out. He seems to truly prefer – or, at the very least, not mind – serving in a reserve role.

Every coach will say the same thing: It doesn’t matter who starts the game. It’s all about who finishes it in crunch time. Vaaks figures to be in the final five of any close game for Illinois. And if he actually is more comfortable seeing the game unfold for a bit and then coming in, there’s no reason to tinker with that.

Stefan Vaaks impresses vs. UIC despite tough night from the field

Illinois guard Stefan Vaaks (7) squares up on defense against UIC in the Illini's 101-66 win over the Flames on Wednesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. | University of Illinois

Against the Flames, Vaaks shot the ball poorly. He went just 4-for-10 from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. But he was great. His passing was marvelous. The one-handed cross-court pass from corner to corner with his off-hand was unreal. And he had a couple of other impressive dimes, as well (finished with five assists against zero turnovers).

But what mattered, as coach Brad Underwood would say, were all the winning plays Vaaks made. He dove on the floor. He jumped a passing lane and parlayed it into two points on the other end.

It’s crystal clear that the next step for Vaaks is defense and rebounding – both of which can mostly be chalked up to effort and desire. We know he can score. He showed it at Providence last year. And his 37 points in 41 minutes against Cincinnati and Baylor certainly backed up that notion. His facilitating is established.

But if Vaaks can play with that level of want-to on a consistent basis, then Illinois has the best reserve in the country on its squad – and it’s not even close.

“I thought Stef Vaaks made some of the winningest plays that we’ve always done here, and maybe we haven’t done,” Underwood said after the UIC exhibition win. “Getting on the floor for loose balls and understanding what a win looks like. And it’s not just scoring points. So, we had a couple we didn’t, and then Stef, a couple we did. And that’s what winning basketball is about. So, my hat's off to him.”