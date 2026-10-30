Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Stefan Vaaks

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on guard Stefan Vaaks. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Stefan Vaaks | Guard | Sophomore | No. 7

Hometown: Tabasalu, Estonia



Previous school: Providence



Height: 6-foot-7



Weight: 215 pounds

Scouting Stefan Vaaks

There is plenty to like about Vaaks on the offensive end. At 6-foot-7, he combines excellent size with a smooth shooting stroke and the confidence to let it fly from just about anywhere. He is particularly dangerous beyond the arc, whether spotting up off the ball or creating space for a jumper off the dribble. Give him a little room, and he can make a defense pay.

Vaaks is more than just a three-point specialist, though. He is a crafty ball-handler who changes speeds to productive effect and uses his size to see over smaller defenders. He can get into the lane, finish around the basket and find open teammates when help defenders collapse. Although he isn't the most explosive athlete, his feel for the game, timing and variety of skills make him a difficult player to contain.

His defense and rebounding, however, remain works in progress. Vaaks can have trouble staying in front of quicker guards, and his overall defensive consistency will need to improve in the Big Ten. He also averaged just 2.5 rebounds per game at Providence, a disappointing figure for someone with his size. Illinois coach Underwood expects his guards to contribute on the glass, and Vaaks will have to become more physical and engaged away from the ball.

Stefan Vaaks' experience

Before coming to the United States, Vaaks played professionally in Estonia, spending time with KK Viimsi and BC Kalev/Cramo. His experience against older, more physical competition helped prepare him for the college game, and he arrived at Providence with a polished offensive skill set.

We all know who Stefan Vaaks plays like, everyone’s just afraid to say it…



Hint: it’s not Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/Ipviyunzcf — Divine Providence (@Divine_ProvPod) December 28, 2025

As a freshman in 2025-26, Vaaks quickly became one of the Friars' most productive players. He averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. His 91 made threes led the Big East, and he earned a spot on the conference's All-Freshman team. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and landed at Illinois.

Stefan Vaaks highlights

What they're saying about Stefan Vaaks

Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Vaaks after the Illini's exhibition win against UIC:

"I thought Vaaks made some of the winningest plays that we've always done here and maybe we haven't done, getting on the floor for loose balls and understanding what a win looks like – and it's not just scoring points."

What we expect from Stefan Vaaks in 2026-27

Vaaks should have every opportunity to become one of Illinois' primary offensive weapons. His outside shooting will help stretch the floor, while his playmaking gives the Illini another option to initiate offense. On a roster loaded with scoring talent, he won't have to force shots to make an impact.

The bigger test will come when the ball isn't in his hands. Underwood's teams demand defensive effort and toughness on the boards, and those are the areas where Vaaks must improve to earn consistent trust. If he can hold his own defensively and become a more willing rebounder, he has the talent to be one of the Big Ten's most effective guards. If not, his offensive brilliance will come with an occasionally frustrating trade-off.