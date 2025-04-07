Illini now

Social Media Buzzes as Zvonimir Ivisic Joins Brother Tomislav at Illinois

The Ivisic brothers forming a literal Twin Towers in Champaign, naturally, got social media buzzing over the weekend

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After losing forward Carey Booth to the transfer portal (and, eventually Colorado State), things quickly began to unravel for Illinois as Morez Johnson Jr. and guards Tre White and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn followed Booth into the portal. Johnson (Michigan) and White (Kansas) have already officially moved on.

With other programs landing commitments left and right, the depleted Illini were seeking their first transfer of the offseason. But in recent days, top target Josh Dix announced his commitment to Creighton and Jaylin Sellers, a high-priority transfer who had Illinois among his top four finalists, pledged to Providence.

Illinois, which may wind up needing to replace half its roster, were desperate to find footing in the portal by the weekend. Underwood and his staff got it Saturday when they landed Zvonimir Ivisic – a 7-foot-2 highly skilled big man from Arkansas who just so happens to be the twin brother of Illinois’ star big man Tomislav.

Zvonimir averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in just 19.1 minutes as s sophomore last season, helping lift the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16. A legitimate perimeter threat, Zvonimir connected on 1.3 triples per outing – and at quite an efficient rate of 37.6 percent.

Bringing his talents to Champaign to pair with those of his brother, Zvonimir naturally drew a lot of excitement from Illinois’ fanbase with his commitment. Here are a few of their best reactions from social media:

Wtw, Big Z

Ivisic brothers superpowers

Family ties

I-L-L ...

Big guard

Kobe Ivisic and Shaquille O'visic?

There's always a Randy

Fate of the universe on the line?

Run it back

Future Illini lovin' it

