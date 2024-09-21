Behind QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois Improves To 4-0 After Win At Nebraska
The Illinois Fighting Illini had already proven they can win at home.
On Friday, they showed they can win on the road.
The No. 24 Illini defeated No. 22 Nebraska 31-24 in overtime to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2011. Running back Kaden Feagin scored the winning points on a 21-yard run.
“I told our players the other day that you control the vibe in the stadium,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “We did think if we could turn this into a four-quarter game it would play to our advantage. I didn't script it to go to overtime, but I wasn't mad when it did.”
Quarterback Luke Altmyer continued his strong start to the season. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 215 yards with four touchdowns. Receiver Pat Bryant had five receptions for 74 yards and two scores.
“As I told our guys, the narrative has been they’re going to win all these games. Mine has been go 1-0 each week. We have a lot to learn from this,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.
The win is the second against a ranked opponent this season for the Illini. They defeated Kansas, who was ranked No. 19 at the time, earlier in Champaign. The victory should provide plenty motivation for the Illini, who are hitting the meat of the Big Ten schedule.
They play No. 10 Penn State next.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook.
X: @IlliniNowOnSI