Illinois' Brad Underwood Calls Transfer Ben Humrichous One Of The Best Shooters In The Country
Illinois coach Brad Underwood recently made his first comments on Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous.
He gave his thoughts while speaking to reporters Monday.
"Humrichous is a guy we've worked really, really hard throughout this process," Underwood said. "Very excited about his package, what he brings to us. He's extremely versatile. I think he's one of the elite shooters in the country. I think the versatility, he can do everything from play the five to be able to do some of the things that we did with Marcus [Domask] in post-ups."
Humrichous averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season for the Purple Aces. He shot 42 percent from the 3-point line. His best game was a 29-point performance against Chattanooga.
"He's got incredible range," Underwood said. "I think the one thing that always translates no matter what level you're at is shooting. He does it at an extremely high level. I think he's one of the most outstanding shooters that I've coached, maybe the best one that I've seen in my time here."
Illinois is coming off a successful season under coach Brad Underwood. They won the Big Ten tournament and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3. After defeating Morehead State in the first round, the Illini advanced to the Elite Eight. They lost to eventual champion UConn, ending the run.
This season, they are once again expected to contend for the Big Ten title despite some key losses.
The Illini lost All-American Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to the NBA draft. Also gone are forward Marcus Domask, who entered the drafted, and Indiana transfer Luke Goode.