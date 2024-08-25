Brad Underwood On Illini Freshman Kasparas Jakučionis: "He's An Ultimate Playmaker"
Illinois coach Brad Underwood simply refers to him as "KJ."
Maybe it's because his last name is tough to pronounce. Maybe it's because he resembles former NBA point guard Kevin Johnson on the court.
Whatever the reason, the Illini are excited about the arrival of Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
"He's very, very gifted with the ball," Underwood said. "He played a little different with the national team. They didn't do as much ball-screening with him as he has done prior. They were a little more of a continuity offense."
Jakucionis is coming off an impressive summer competing in the FIBA U18 championships, highlighted by a 37-point effort. What Underwood likes the most is his ability to score and facilitate.
The Illini are expected to put their hopes in him at point guard. Jakucionis joins freshman Will Riley as freshman who could have an immediate impact. Both are also already high on draft boards for the NBA. Some are calling them potential lottery picks in next June.
"I thought he impacted the game, whether he scored, I think he had a game where had 37," Underwood said of Jakucionis. "He's had big assist games. None of that bothers him. He's going to take what the game gives him. I think he'll do that here ... He's an ultimate playmaker. He's a shot-maker when he needs to be."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
