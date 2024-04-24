Illinois' Brad Underwood Expects Orlando Antigua To Once Again Boost Recruiting
The Illini recently named Antigua as associate head coach to help with the recruiting and developmental process.
"Very excited to announce the return of Orlando Antigua back to our staff," Underwood said. "He's one of the great connectors of people, a fabulous coach as well ... a guy that has proven his worth in terms of what he's done in recruiting at every stop along the way."
Antigua, who was with the Illini from 2017-21, returns after three seasons at Kentucky. The Wildcats won at least 22 games and made the NCAA Tournament each season. Antigua should help improve an Illini program that made the Elite Eight last season, losing to eventual national champion Connecticut.
The Illini lost All-American Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to the NBA draft. Also gone is forward Marcus Domask but the Illini returns several key players from last year's team. They have one of the top recruting classes in the nation, led by incoming freshman Morez Johnson.
He was named the state's Mr. Basketball after helping Harvey Thornton advance to the Class 8A supersectional, where they lost to Peoria Richwoods. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the 25-9 Wildcats.
"He's a guy, obviously, who is very familiar with this place," Underwood said of Antigua. "He had very good vibes about where this program is going ... He felt like winning a national championship is within the realm here."
