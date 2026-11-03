Brad Underwood Reveals More Details on David Mirkovic's Appendectomy

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood informed the media on Sunday that Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic had suffered a setback. Mirkovic, in the midst of working his way back from a foot injury, required an emergency appendectomy .

Following the Illini’s season-opening – and record setting – win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday, Underwood provided another quick update:

Brad Underwood provides update on David Mirkovic’s appendectomy

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks to forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, there was a slight – what do they call it? I’m the wrong person to ask,” Underwood said in response to a question on whether Mirkovic’s appendix burst. “But it didn’t burst. But it was laparoscopically removed.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are two primary types of appendectomies: laproscopic and open. An open appendectomy is a more invasive procedure, which then requires a longer recovery period. Also, if the appendix ruptures, that tends to prolong the recovery timeline as well.

Given that Mirkovic’s appendix didn’t burst and was laparoscopically removed, his recovery timeline could be surprisingly short – as in, perhaps as little as a week, according to the Cleveland Clinic.



The usual caveats applies: every body and situation is different. Also, Illinois has historically been cautious in bringing players back, and there is still the foot injury to consider in Mirkovic’s case.

Plus, Mirk will have to ramp up conditioning activities, not to mention potentially continuing to rehab his foot. Between all the medical considerations, it’s impossible to put together even an educated guess of a timeline for Mirkovic’s return. But the good news is that the appendectomy theoretically shouldn’t be as significant of a setback as it was initially presumed to be.

And when Mirkovic does return, just imagine how impossibly good this already out-of-this-world Illini offense will become. Underwood, for one, hasn't been holding back.

Brad Underwood ‘dreaming’ about Illinois’ offense with David Mirkovic

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic (0) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I go to bed every night dreaming of that,” Underwood said of Illinois' offense, which dropped 120 in the season opener, once Mirkovic is added to the mix.

“The biggest thing for him back will be conditioning. I mean he was in such elite shape this summer. But he was exceptional in all those aspects because it takes two to guard him. And he was on the ball a lot, bringing the ball up the court.

“And then his ability to facilitate and make others better. Got to put a big on him. You got to put a small on him. And we have the ability to adjust quite a bit. So I think what we’re doing is not plays, it’s concepts. So I think it’s much easier to fit him back into the mold when that time comes.”