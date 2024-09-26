Bret Bielema Putting 'Past In The Past' Ahead Of Illinois-Penn State Game
Illinois coach Bret Bielema made his expectations clear ahead of Saturday night's road matchup against No. 9 Penn State: focusing on the present is the most important aspect.
Despite winning in State College in 2021, Bielema said the infamous nine-overtime game is addressed but not harped upon.
"Well, we have guys on this plane that were on that plane [in 2021], right?" Bielema said Thursday. "So there's natural carryover. But I think [it is] just two completely different teams. Barry [Lunney Jr.] wasn't even with us as an offensive coordinator. Aaron [Henry] was a DB coach, right? So, there's a lot that has happened, but I think you're always defined of things of your past, right? Good, bad or indifferent. The fun thing for our guys is, you guys have asked them questions. You know, listen, the past is the past. They've learned from it and it's part of who they are, but I think they've left the past in the past."
The 2021 victory was one of five for Bielema in his first season. It was also part of a three-game improvement from a COVID-shortened 2020 in Lovie Smith's final season in Champaign. Now three years removed, Bielema is attempting to rewrite a wrong.
Last season, Illinois finished just shy of back-to-back bowl berths with a 5-7 record. The Nittany Lions' 30-13 win in Champaign was one of three games where Illinois didn't lose by less than seven points. The other two games against Purdue and Kansas followed a similar trend. So far this season, Illinois has looked entirely different. With a fast start and a win in Big Ten play under its belt, it will attempt to stun the college football world again.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on NBC.
