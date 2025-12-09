Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Basketball at Ohio State?

Coming off what felt like a breakthrough win over Tennessee in Nashville on Saturday, No. 13 Illinois (7-2) now turns to the business of the Big Ten season, starting with Ohio State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in Columbus on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., Peacock).

The Buckeyes are considered a middle-of-the-pack conference, but we're talking about the Big Ten here. A tough road environment and a backcourt with explosive scoring firepower make OSU dangerous against an Illini squad that has had issues with coming out flat in certain games and may be at risk of a hangover after the high of the Tennessee win.



We asked our crack Illinois on SI staff to take a look at the matchup and make the call:

Jason Langendorf

This feels like a trap game, especially after the Buckeyes nearly nipped a superior Illini team at home a year ago. But Illinois seemed to unlock something against Tennessee, and Brad Underwood should have his guys – finally more healthy than not – ready for their Big Ten opener. Whatever advantage OSU gains from home court it loses (and then some) against an Illini squad that excels at taking away the three and murdering opponents on the boards.

Prediction: Illinois 83, Ohio State 71

The journey begins.



🆚 Ohio State

⏰ 6:30pm CT

📍Columbus, Ohio

📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/mu7dsw8dMl — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 8, 2025

Steve Greenberg

A true road game – here’s where we start to get a deeper feel for what this Illini team is made of. And not only do the Buckeyes have the home floor, but they’re an unusually old team, so you know they’ll be ready to rock in the Big Ten opener. If the Ivisic boys are knocking down threes like they did against Tennessee, all will be OK.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Ohio State 73

Highlights of #14 Illinois' 75-62 victory over #13 Tennessee in the Music City Madness showdown at Bridgestone Arena.https://t.co/b8hjZt4FbA — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 7, 2025

Jackson Langendorf

Ohio State veteran guard Bruce Thornton is a load, and to counteract him Illinois will need a marquee defensive performance from Kylan Boswell , along with help defenders sitting in gaps when Thornton inevitably gets downhill. The Buckeyes do have other weapons, but when defenses neutralize that top option, OSU becomes manageable. The Illini may not be able to fully shut down Thornton, but they should be able to slow him enough and score enough buckets on the other end to squeak past the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Ohio State 75

Pranav Hegde

Illinois heads to Columbus feeling pretty good after that win over Tennessee – a game in which the Illini finally looked like the version of themselves Brad Underwood has been trying to unlock: healthier bodies, cleaner possessions and a level of toughness that travels. Pretty ideal vibes before walking into an arena where Ohio State fans will treat this like their basketball Super Bowl. But even with the Schott buzzing, the Buckeyes still are a step behind.

Prediction: Illinois 85, Ohio State 72

Jared Shlensky

The Illini have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball this season, and I expect that to pay dividends on Tuesday against Ohio State. Expect the Buckeyes faithful to pack Value City Arena in Columbus and give Ohio State a true home-court advantage, but OSU simply doesn't have the depth or size to beat Illinois. I wouldn't be surprised if OSU leads after the first half, but one of Illinois' stars – Boswell, Andrej Stojakovic , David Mirkovic – will take over the second half and guide the Illini to victory.

Prediction: Illinois 70, Ohio State 64