Bret Bielema Tells Jim Rome Time With Bill Belichick Was 'Football Utopia'
Illinois coach Bret Bielema is entering his fourth season in Champaign as he'll attempt to lead the Orange and Blue back to a bowl game for the first time since Jan. 2023.
In doing so, Bielema has recognized the key differences and similarities between the college and NFL ranks.
After Bielema was fired from Arkansas at the end of the 2017 season, the 54-year-old Illinois native transitioned to the NFL with stints as a consultant in New England. He worked directly under ex-Patriots Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick before becoming defensive line coach in 2019. From there, Bielema eventually left New England to coach the outside linebacking corps for the New York Giants.
Lovie Smith was eventually fired from Illinois after a 2-6 COVID-shortened season in 2020. Bielema accepted the job before 2021-22 season, where the team finished 5-7.
The Illini had an identical record last season. Bielema said Wednesday on "The Jim Rome Show" his experience under Belichick helped prepare for his return to college coaching.
"You know, twofold," Bielema said, responding to a two-part question when Rome asked about Belichick. "First, my time with him and the Patriots in general was kind of like a football utopia. I had never been in the NFL side as a coach. I was there forsix days as a player. The Seahawks gave me a great career and a contract for six days before they cut me. So that was short-lived. But my NFL coaching career was – A. we won a Super Bowl, so it was a lot of fun. But to work with Bill and that staff. I had Brian Flores [Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator] who I worked with on that staff on a daily. Brendan Daly, who is now with the Chiefs. All these coaches who have gone on and had success. It was really a football utopia. Every day, you kinda had something every day to learn."
Bielema said working for Belichick was the biggest highlight, however.
"I love to watch him handle the media," Bielema added. "He's truly, in my opinion, one of the most misunderstood men in sports. "Like he [had] an incredibly great personality, had a great sense of humor, loves people, and, you know, kinda has that persona that the media saw [because] he doesn't like talking to them. What he's doing right now in the media world does not surprise me at all. He's extremely intelligent, very charismatic, has a great way of doing things. He really doesn't care what anyone else thinks. He just knows what he wants to do. So, a lot of fun. I'm happy for him."
Although nothing is guaranteed, Bielema concluded he wouldn't be surprised if Belichick decided to return to coaching at some point in the future.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
