Jer'Zhan Newton Striving For '100 Percent' Amid First NFL Practice
Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton is quickly adjusting to life at the professional level, even if it means just taking part in one practice.
The former Illini standout and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year spoke to assembled media Tuesday after the Commanders completed their morning routine. Newton is still returning to full strength after nursing a foot injury and was drafted in the second round in the spring.
According to a Commanders training camp notebook, Newton was active in team drills and showcased his speed off the ball, which must be fine-tuned for a successful career.
Illinois Football News: Aaron Henry Credits 'Different' Jer'Zhan Newton
"Rome wasn't built overnight, so I'm not expecting to get back to 100 percent, first day of practice," Newton said. "Just getting my feet. Honestly, this is my first NFL practice, getting up to speed and hopefully, eventually for sure soon I'll be back to 100 percent and back to my old self.”
It is unclear how much playing time Newton will earn during preseason competition. The Commanders open their slate at noon ET Saturday against the New York Jets, the first of three games for the team before regular season action gets underway.
For Illinois, it will likely miss Newton's presence dearly as it will have to revamp a unit that struggled to close out games in 2023 while also giving up late leads in the process.
For now, only time will tell, as a new season is soon to be underway for both Newton and his old team.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
