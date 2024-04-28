Impressive Pro Day Led To Atlanta Falcons Selecting Illinois' Casey Washington In Sixth Round Of NFL Draft
Illinois receiver Casey Washington spent most of last season playing in the shadows of teammate Isaiah Williams.
But Washington was the only Fighting Illini receiver drafted over the weekend. He was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round largely because of an impressive Pro Day workout. The Falcons, who were in attendance, liked what they saw.
"Though he's a big-bodied receiver at 201 pounds, Falcons scouts at his pro day did take note he's faster than meets the eye, running a 4.46 40-yard dash," wrote AtlantaFalcons.com reporter Tori McElhaney.
Last year the 6-foot, 200-pound Washington had a career year with the Illini. He caught 49 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. His highlight tape also caught the attention of the Falcons.
"He's an ascending player whose best tape came in the final four games of Illinois' 2023 season," McElhaney wrote. "One could assume his best days are still ahead, especially if he can morph himself into a key special teams contributor."
McElhaney added, "He'll have to continue to evolve in his ability to separate himself from defenders, but he has the ability to be a plug-and-play type of receiver, wherever and whenever the Falcons find him useful."
Washington appeared shocked when he received the call from Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. When Fontenot asked if he was excited, Washington said, "I'm shaking."
"Everybody has been doubted in their career," Fontenot told Washington. "But the chip on your shoulder that you've played with your entire career, come here with that, OK. Come here and go to work."