Coleman Hawkins On The Decision To Leave Illinois: "It Was A Year For Me To Be Selfish"
Coleman Hawkins was one of the most likable people on campus during his time at the University of Illinois.
He could have returned to the Fighting Illini for an extra season due to the Covid waiver but decided against it because he felt his time in Champaign was over.
After flirting with the NBA draft, he chose to pass on another season at Illinois in favor of joining the Kansas State program.
"I was done since whether I was going to the draft or simply going somewhere else," Hawkins said on the Sleepers podcast. "You could only do something for so long. I feel like I couldn't see myself doing another year of practices [at Illinois]. That's just me being honest."
Hawkins secured a $2 million NIL deal before signing with K-State. That was more than he could have made in the NBA and a better opportunity than Illinois could offer.
"When the opportunity came to put my name in the portal, I wanted to maximize my opportunities because it was a year for me to be selfish and selfish in a way I wouldn't harm anybody besides me," Hawkins said. "That's why it kind of became that. I'll say this: I think everyone understood that it was business at the end of the day. Business can't come with hard feelings. I did a lot for Illinois and I was ready to put my value into somewhere else. And that's kind of what I'm doing now."
