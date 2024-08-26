College Basketball Expert Giving Illini Fan Base A Strong National Ranking
The Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to compete with the likes of Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and other well-known college basketball programs on the court this season.
The Illini fan base is also starting to receive national recognition.
According to Andy Kaz of the NCAA.com, the Illini have the nation's No. 6 fans.
"The Fighting Illini’s fan base is one of the most passionate audiences in college hoops, whether it’s online or in-person," Katz wrote. "The fans can turn a basketball game at State Farm Center into a massive party at any moment, especially when the team is on a roll."
Katz's Top 10 consisted of Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, Duke and Purdue. After Illinois, it was North Carolina, Indiana, Arkansas and Iowa.
The fans have a lot to cheer about this fall. This is one of the most anticipated seasons in school history. After making the Elite Eight last year, coach Brad Underwood overhauled the roster with several talented transfers and newcomers.
He added freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Morez Johnson. Jakucionis and Riley are considered potential one-and-done talents while Johnson won the Mr. Basketball award in Illinois as a high school senior.
The Illini play a schedule that features Duke, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee in addition to the Big Ten docket. This marks the first year of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.
