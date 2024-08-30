Confidence Is Key For Illini QB Luke Altmyer
Illinois coach Bret Bielema at least kept things in perspective.
Sure, Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 19 of 24 passes for 213 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in Thursday's 45-0 victory against Eastern Illinois. Bielema was complimentary but refused to get ahead of himself.
It's way too early for that.
"This is game one," Bielema said. "I'm not ready to announce him as the frontrunner for the Heisman but I definitely liked what I saw."
The key for Altmyer is confidence. Last year he struggled in that department especially after dealing with a midseason injury. Things got so bad he had start seeing a mental health specialist in the offseason to help deal with the stress of being a college quarterback.
The position is one of the most mentally challenging in all of sports. Altmyer looked super calm in leading the Illini to a season-opening win. Even though it was against an FCS opponent, it should provide plenty momentum entering next week's game against Kansas.
The Jayhawks, who are entering their most anticipated season in recent history, defeated Lindenwood University 48-3. Last the Illini fell to Kansas in Lawrence.
"I saw things that I saw all spring, all summer, all fall camp," Bielema said. "...For us, volume reflects confidence. You could just hear Luke a lot more than you've ever heard him. That's a great thing because he's confident."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI