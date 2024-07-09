Defense Could Be Key For Terrence Shannon Having Impact As NBA Rookie
It's almost become cliche when you talk about a player in any sport earning playing time.
The best way, especially for a rookie, is impacting the game on the defensive end. That's exactly how Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood sees Terrence Shannon's first year in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Shannon, who was drafted at No. 27, makes his debut with T-Wolves Wednesday in the summer league in Las Vegas. The last Illini player taken in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"I think defensively he's a stalwart," Underwood said. "I think defensively, he's got a chance to impact the NBA game right away. I think his ability to guard on the ball, his athleticism, his physicality, 6-6, 220."
Shannon proved he could score throughout his career at Illinois. He set the Big Ten tournament record with 40 points in a win against Wisconsin in March. Last season he finished with a school-record 736 points.
With the Timberwolves already having scorers like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Shannon has to find another way to impact the game. Underwood said being an intangibles player on the defensive end could make for a smoother transition.
"But I think the one thing everybody will fall in love with very quickly is his competitive spirit," Underwood said. "If you're playing UNO with him, he's trying to rip your head off."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now.
