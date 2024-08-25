Despite "Rec League" Looks, Illini QB Luke Altmyer Has Some Wheels
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is never mistaken for Lamar Jackson.
He is most valuable to the Illini as a passer first but it doesn't mean he is unable to scramble or run the ball when needed.
"Luke is very talented," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "I always say this, he kind of looks like a guy that's in a pick-up game at the rec league but he can really, really, athletically do some things with his feet that are pretty impressive."
Last year Altmyer rushed for 282 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns. He had a 72-yard scoring run against Kansas, so he's proven he can run.
With that said, the Illini are hoping for an improved Altmyer as an overall quarterback. Bielema sees no reason that won't happen with another year in the system. Last year he threw for 1,883 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions but should thrive after gaining more comfort with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney.
It also helps the rest of the offense is better adapted to Altmyer, which could lead to more success.
"I think his arm strength is better than it's ever been, his overall strength, his presence, his awareness," Bielema said. "I think in Year Two with Barry, he just has a better understanding of our offense. And vice versa, I think Barry probably understands him better."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI