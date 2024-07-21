Does Jeremiah Fears Reclassifying For 2024 Prove The Illini Have Too Much Talent?
The Illinois Fighting Illini thought highly-touted guard Jeremiah Fears would become part of their 2025 recruiting class.
A month after de-committing from Illinois, Fears chose to attend Oklahoma on Saturday. He also reclassified for 2024 so he can play this season.
"I feel I am ready to take the next step and reclass up in 2024 and be a freshman in college," Fears told ESPN.com. "I know I have a lot of work to do, especially on my body and in the film room. I have spoken with a lot of NBA players. My goal is to play in the NBA. They told me how I need to put my head down and work."
Could Fears' decision to back out on Illinois been based on too much talent in Champaign? He decided to leave a few weeks after the Illini reeled in top recruit Will Riley, who also reclassified for this season after committing. Riley and Fears are both guards.
The Illini also have several talented newcomers who will compete for playing time. Coach Brad Underwood said he is more than up for the tough task of dealing with a stacked roster. He believes it beats the alternative of not having enough.
"I'm not going to buy that you can have too much," Underwood said earlier this summer. "That's a cop out. People who say that are people who don't have it. We'll figure it out."
