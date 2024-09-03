Early Experience Should Benefit Backup Illini QB Donovan Leary
Illinois got its season off to a fast start with a 45-0 shutout win against in-state FCS opponent Eastern Illinois last Thursday in Champaign.
The lopsided score allowed lesser-known players to emerge, including sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary. A New Jersey native, he entered the game with it all but locked up after Luke Altmyer dominated the Panthers' defense with a 213-yard and four-touchdown performance.
Despite completing just two of his five pass attempts resulting in 29 yards, including a career-long 18-yard pass, it was enough for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to shine light on Leary's first taste of Illinois football.
"There's no substitute for getting a guy out there on that field to now they know, `This is what it feels like," Lunney said. "It's not a whole lot different than practice but there's more people in the stands, the play-clock is the same, there's only 11 guys out there. It was good for him to get his feet wet ... Obviously, he has to be game-ready. I feel good about where he's at right now."
Lunney said that regardless of circumstances, getting a chance to play in a collegiate game should remain the same, no matter what.
"Reps are reps," Lunney said. "Those matter with game reps. There's no substitute for those."
There also isn't a substitute for losing either. Illinois tries to avoid losing to Kansas for the second consecutive season Saturday night.
It's also the second straight night game for the Illini, part of a three-game home-stand before conference play gets underway later this month.
