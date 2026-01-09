Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Dominant Performance vs. Rutgers

No. 16 Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) entered a matchup with Rutgers (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) riding a three-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 28.7 points.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights have been in the midst of a brutal campaign, even dropping a contest to Central Connecticut. But in its most recent outing, Rutgers eked out an impressive overtime victory against Oregon to nab its first Big Ten win of the campaign.

Seemingly playing its best ball of the season, Rutgers appeared to at least have a chance at giving Illinois a competitive ball game. And through the first 12 minutes, the Scarlet Knights did. With 8:11 left in the first half, Rutgers’ Darren Buchanan Jr. connected on a triple to cut the deficit and move his club within single digits (23-16). Eight minutes and 11 seconds later, Steve Pikiell’s unit still had 16 points.

Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, the Illini didn't stay stuck on their number. Ending the half on a 20-0 run, Illinois extended its lead to 43-16 and never looked back. Although Rutgers actually won the second half by a point (39-38), the Illini lead was never in jeopardy as they cruised to their third conference victory in front of their State Farm Center home crowd.

In yet another group effort, Illinois got contributions from everywhere. Shooting specialist Jake Davis did what he does best: knock down triples. Davis finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep.

Big man Tomislav Ivisic finally got back on track, registering 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting, although he managed just four rebounds – something he’ll surely hear about from coach Brad Underwood.

Standout freshman Keaton Wagler continued his impressive stretch, scoring a game-high 17 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Wing Andrej Stojakovic was the other double-digit scorer for the Illini, going for 12 points and snagging eight rebounds – his second-best performance on the glass this year.

With yet another well-rounded, dominant showing, the Illini received their fair share of love – and, in spite of the win, criticism – on social media. Here are the best reactions from Illinois’ triumph over Rutgers:

Illinois' defense turns heads

Illinois just held Rutgers to 16 points at the half, allowing zero points across the last eight minutes.



The same Rutgers that just beat Oregon.



Insane defensive performance. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) January 9, 2026

Illinois held Rutgers scoreless over the final 8.5 minutes of the first half 😳pic.twitter.com/4fqQ2jdkYB — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 9, 2026

It's a game of runs

Illinois ends the 1st half



20-0



Run



💀 pic.twitter.com/aanPzi5uCi — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) January 9, 2026

The Illinois defense lately pic.twitter.com/ULd16fgKqD — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) January 9, 2026

Scarlet Knights fans? Not having as much fun

Illinois might beat Rutgers by 40 at this pace — Rutgers Hoops HQ (@RUHoopsHQ) January 9, 2026

16-43 at half vs. Illinois



We’re shooting 6/28 from the field 2/13 from 3, 2/6 from the free throw line and getting out rebounded 15-28, and Illinois ended the half on a 20-0 run



You are reading that correctly pic.twitter.com/gDGQf5aK2i — RU Stool (@BarstoolRU) January 9, 2026

Hot potato

And Brad Underwood thinks his expectations are high

Thought Illini looked terrible in the 1st half yet we're up 43-16... — Hoops (@novaxnomask) January 9, 2026

At least someone is enjoying the show

The people have spoken: Bring us Mihailo

How would underwood explain if Kylan tweaks an ankle in this blowout instead of letting Petro get some tick in garbage time? Make it make sense. #illini — Nolan Brooks (@stahp1007) January 9, 2026

Underwood battling 'til the end?

Why does underwood still have the starters in??? — Pranav Hegde (@pranav_hegde23) January 9, 2026

Illinois leads 69-49 with 4:09 left in the game.



Underwood having a spirited conversation with the official after a missed foul on the other end. #Illini pic.twitter.com/K3DlAI0aon — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) January 9, 2026

That's one way of putting it

Illinois comes out on top 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vKGaBsG56I — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 9, 2026

A bit unlike the Illini to do what they should

Way to dominate a team you should dominate, Illini. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) January 9, 2026

You tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 9, 2026

