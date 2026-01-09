Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Dominant Performance vs. Rutgers
No. 16 Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) entered a matchup with Rutgers (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) riding a three-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 28.7 points.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights have been in the midst of a brutal campaign, even dropping a contest to Central Connecticut. But in its most recent outing, Rutgers eked out an impressive overtime victory against Oregon to nab its first Big Ten win of the campaign.
Seemingly playing its best ball of the season, Rutgers appeared to at least have a chance at giving Illinois a competitive ball game. And through the first 12 minutes, the Scarlet Knights did. With 8:11 left in the first half, Rutgers’ Darren Buchanan Jr. connected on a triple to cut the deficit and move his club within single digits (23-16). Eight minutes and 11 seconds later, Steve Pikiell’s unit still had 16 points.
Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, the Illini didn't stay stuck on their number. Ending the half on a 20-0 run, Illinois extended its lead to 43-16 and never looked back. Although Rutgers actually won the second half by a point (39-38), the Illini lead was never in jeopardy as they cruised to their third conference victory in front of their State Farm Center home crowd.
In yet another group effort, Illinois got contributions from everywhere. Shooting specialist Jake Davis did what he does best: knock down triples. Davis finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep.
Big man Tomislav Ivisic finally got back on track, registering 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting, although he managed just four rebounds – something he’ll surely hear about from coach Brad Underwood.
Standout freshman Keaton Wagler continued his impressive stretch, scoring a game-high 17 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Wing Andrej Stojakovic was the other double-digit scorer for the Illini, going for 12 points and snagging eight rebounds – his second-best performance on the glass this year.
With yet another well-rounded, dominant showing, the Illini received their fair share of love – and, in spite of the win, criticism – on social media. Here are the best reactions from Illinois’ triumph over Rutgers:
