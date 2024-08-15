Even After Kansas State Transfer, Coleman Hawkins Still "Ride-Or-Die Illinois"
Coleman Hawkins has repeatedly expressed he has no bad feelings toward the Illinois basketball program or fans.
Even though he transferred to Kansas State this offseason, Hawkins will always hold a special place in his heart for the Illini. He spoke of it during a recent appearance on the Sleepers podcast.
"I like the fact that I stayed at Illinois for four years," Hawkins said. "People can hate and be like there's no loyalty. But like, bro, I graduated from the school. I graduated from Illinois. I'm still going to be ride-or-die Illinois."
Hawkins entertained the idea of entering the NBA draft after completing his senior season at Illinois. After withdrawing, he became one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal. He was eligible for an extra year because of the NCAA's Covid-19 waiver.
While returning for to play another year with the Illini was never an option, he said it was just time to move on. Regardless, Hawkins was one of the most loved players in program history. Last year he helped the Illini reach the Elite Eight.
"At the end of the day, it was a business decision," Hawkins said. "If I was a college coach, I bet you no one would be [criticizing him]. College coaches do it all the time. It just came to a point where I kind of outgrew it."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI