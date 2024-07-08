Ex-Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Signs Rookie Contract With Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves finally made it official.
On Monday, they signed former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon to his rookie contract. The four-year deal is worth $13 million.
After leading the Illini to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, Shannon was chosen No. 27 by the Timberwolves. The last Illini player taken in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
ILLINI WAITING ON DECISION BY ST. LOUIS DB
The Illinois Fighting Illini are waiting for the announcement of three-star DB recruit Charles Bass on Wednesday.
The standout safety out of East St. Louis, Ill., has narrowed his options to Illinois, Missouri, Kansas State, and Arkansas. He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1st, but it was pushed back.
Coach Bret Bielema has 13 commits in the 2025 class, many of whom are defensive backs. The Illini are considered a top 50 recruiting class by most scouting services.
Improvements have been made under Bielema as they went from a ranking of 70th to 48th. The chance to land Bass would be a major boost.
FLORIDA SAFETY TO MAKE HIS CHOICE TUESDAY
The Illini look to enhance their recruiting numbers as three-star safety Max Redmon will make his choice Tuesday.
The recruit from West Palm Beach, Florida has to choose between Illinois, University of Central Florida, and Florida State. He is a three-star recruit out of Cardinal Newman High School.
On June 29, he posed the question on X/Twitter "Where's home?" and tagged each school.
Most are anticipating that Redmon will pick Florida State. However, he will be a major asset if the Illini pulls off the upset.
