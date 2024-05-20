Ex-Illini Player Coleman Hawkins Looking Forward To New Challenge
Former Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins has the opportunity to return for one more season of college basketball.
While he refuses to rule it out, he said his focus is on the NBA. Last week Hawkins participated in the draft combine in Chicago.
"They got a whole new roster coming and I don't think it would be fair for me to come back in that place with all those guys expecting me not to be there," Hawkins said. "I've done four years at Illinois. I'm now an Illinois grad. I've put my heart and soul into Illinois for the last four years."
Hawkins is considered a second-round draft prospect but will most likely have to take the undrafted free agent route. He calls that a better fit than trying to return for another year of college. He has that option after the NCAA granted athletes the opportunity of playing a bonus season because of the COVID year.
"I don't think it would be the right thing to do," Hawkins said. "Not just myself but the staff and the people coming in."
Illinois is coming off a successful season under coach Brad Underwood. They won the Big Ten tournament and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3. After defeating Morehead State in the first round, the Illini advanced to the Elite Eight. They lost to eventual champion UConn, ending the run.
They added transfer Ben Humrichous (Evansville) and Croatian big man Tomislav Ivišić. There's also the arrival of freshman forward Morez Johnson, who was Illinois' Mr. Basketball last season.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com