Ex-Illini Star Jer'Zhan Newton Can Now Finally Start NFL Career
Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton spent the past few seasons showing what he could do on the Illinois Fighting Illini practice fields.
Now, he gets the same opportunity with the Washington Commanders.
On Tuesday, the Commanders announced he was cleared to participate in team drills. He was sidelined with a left foot injury.
"Johnny will work into some practice periods today into the team period," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said before practice on Tuesday. "That's the next part of his ramp up...excited to see him, he's a really good player."
Newton was chosen in the second round after being projected as a first-round pick. Many speculated it was because of his injury history. He dealt with a right foot injury while at Illinois.
Still, the Commanders feel they picked up the steal of the draft in Newton. He was among the most dominant players in the country while at Illinois. Last year he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the year.
Even Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry gushed about Newton during his media availability before Monday's first practice. He said the Illini will have hard time replacing Newton.
"A Johnny Newton comes around every five, 10, 15 years," Henry said. "That cat, he was different. He elevated the guys. To lose a guy of that caliber, we just got to make up for it in other areas."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
