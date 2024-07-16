Ex-Illini Star Says Program Is Headed In Right Direction Under Brad Underwood
There was a lull in the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball program from 2005-17.
That was the window the Illini went from losing to North Carolina in the title game to several years of mediocrity in the Big Ten. It has since changed under Brad Underwood the past couple seasons. The Illini are looking for more after last year's Elite Eight appearance.
And alumni of the program are starting to notice.
"I'm proud of it," former Illini guard Kendall Gill said. "I'm glad that our program is back on the map as one of the top programs. For a while, people were saying, `Oh, Illinois was a mid-major job. This was some years ago before Brad got here."'
Gill was a key member on the Illini team that reached the 1989 Final Four, losing to Glen Rice and Michigan in the semifinals. That team had three first-round picks: Gill, Nick Anderson and Marcus Liberty.
With the help of assistant Orlando Antigua, the Illini are once again attracting NBA talent. They signed next-level hopefuls Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis, who are considered first-round talents for the 2025 draft.
The Illini are also in the running for top 10 recruit Jasper Johnson of Link (Mo.) Academy. He is expected to choose between Illinois, Kentucky and Alabama in the next week. The fact the Illini are even in the conversation is an encouraging sign.
"I'm glad that we are now a program that recruits take seriously now," Gill said. "With the way Orlando and the rest of the guys are recruiting, I think we're going to attract top-level recruits from here on out."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
