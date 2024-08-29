Ex-Illini Star Terrence Shannon Back On Campus Putting In Work
Terrence Shannon is a little more than a month from his first NBA training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the hectic season begins, he returned to a familiar place. The X account "Armchair Illinois" posted a photo of Shannon working out on the Illinois campus.
Perhaps Shannon is in town to attend tonight's football opener against Eastern Illinois. Last year he was arguably one of the best players in the NCAA Tournament. He led the Illini to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual champion UConn.
Shannon left Illinois as one of the most decorated players in school history. The University has already announced plans to hang his jersey in the rafters at State Farm Arena.
Now, some are calling him the steal of the NBA draft. In the Timberwolves, Shannon is in a perfect situation. He is playing for a contender that is on the verge of becoming the best team in the Western Conference.
Last year Minnesota advanced to the conference finals before falling to Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Playing alongside budding star Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns allows Shannon to ease his way into the new situation.
With other players handling the scoring load, Shannon can focus on defense and intangibles. That is his easiest way of earning playing time. It is the ideal environment for a rookie trying to prove he belongs.
