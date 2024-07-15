Ex-Illini Star Willing To Defer During Rookie Season With Minnesota Timberwolves
Terrence Shannon spent the last two seasons as the leading scorer for the Illinois Fighting Illini.
While feels comfortable in the role as primary player, he knows he has to put those days on hold. Shannon is now in a system with the Minnesota Timberwolves where All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are the top options.
And Shannon, a rookie, is fine with it.
"It's just playing basketball, honestly," Shannon said. "I know when I get with the big team, it's and Karl, they're shooting all the shots. I understand that. My role is to play defense, run to the corner and go out in transition and attack when I can."
Shannon is averaging 20 points through two games of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Still, the goal for him now is learning to play within the offense.
Edwards and Towns are two of the league's top players. Last year they helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals, where they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
Shannon is using his time this summer to get acclimated playing off the ball. He displayed this in the first half of Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. He allowed others to get invovled first before finishing with 15 points.
"It's just letting the game come to me," Shannon said. "I'm not the type to force anything. We were winning. I was playing defense. That's how I come in the game, defensive-minded and that translates to offense."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI