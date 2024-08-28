Ex-Illini WR Lands Spot On NFL Roster
Former Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams had all the motivation entering training camp with the Detroit Lions this summer.
He went undrafted despite an All-Big Ten career in college, but Williams just used it as fuel. On Tuesday, he learned it was all worth it after making the Lions' 53-man roster. Williams had an impressive preseason, catching 11 passes for 123 yards.
After Saturday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams felt confident about making the team. Here's what he told reporters: "In a way, yeah. But you never know because at the end of the day, they're trying to set up a team to win a championship and you never know how that’s supposed to set up. But I hope I did enough and showed them that I fit along with that winning culture. I want to win. I’m gonna go out there and help the team win, whatever you need me to do. Hopefully I put it on tape enough."
ILLINI REFUSES TO TAKE OPENER LIGHTLY
The reality is this: the Fighting Illini should win Thursday's opener against Eastern Illinois.
Just don't expect coach Bret Bielema to take it lightly.
"Early games, you can take records, level, divisions, everything out," Bielema said.
He has reason to feel that way because he's coached against his share of NFL talent in these games. He spoke of facing NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo (EIU) and Ben Roethlisberger (Miami-Ohio) in the early 2000s while he was at Kansas State and Iowa.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
