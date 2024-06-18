Ex-Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Worked Out For Chicago Bulls Monday
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon is starting to see his draft stock rise again.
He worked out for the Chicago Bulls Monday according to a report by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. The Bulls hold the No. 11 pick in this month's draft.
Shannon is back on the radar of teams after a rape trial threatened to affect his draft status. Last week he was found not guilty, allowing him to be able to focus on the draft.
Last season was supposed to be all about improving his draft stock until the allegations surfaced. After returning from suspension, he led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion UConn.
Former NBA player Childress likes Shannon's potential because he is a seasoned player. He spent five years in college, playing three at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois.
"I would draft him," Childress said on The Field of 68 podcast last week. "In this draft , there's not many guards I'm taking over him. I say that because I know what I'm getting Day One. I don't care about his age."
Shannon hasn't spoken much publicly but did say he is ready to move forward after dealing with so much adversity the past few months.
"This has been a very interesting five months I would say," Shannon said in May. "Just keeping the right people in my corner, having the support from my teammates and family."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com