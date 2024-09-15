Fast Start Has Illinois Back In The Top 25 For First Time Since 2022
There is even more reason for buzz on the Illinois campus this week.
On Sunday, the Fighting Illini appeared at No. 24 in the Top 25. It is their first appearance since 2022. The Illini are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after defeating Central Michigan. They also have wins over then No. 19 Kansas and Eastern Illinois.
Coach Bret Bielema said the team refuses to get overconfident because there is so much more to accomplish.
"We'll turn the page very quickly," Bielema said. "I'm super excited. I know the outside world thinks we're 3-0 but we're going to try to go 1-0 every week."
The Illini open Big Ten play this weekend at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are No. 22, making it one of the four games this weekend between ranked opponents. They are among the seven ranked teams in the Big Ten. The others are Ohio State (No. 3), Oregon (No. 9), Penn State (No. 10), USC (No. 11) and Michigan (No. 18).
Despite the success, the Illini are taking a grounded approach into the weekend. The know they are beginning the meaty part of the schedule, which now features Michigan, Penn State and Oregon in the coming weeks.
"Just go 1-0 every day," linebacker Gabe Jacas said. "That 1-0 mentality. Just any team we play, we're not looking ahead or behind. We're just taking it as it is."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI.
