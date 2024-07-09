Florida Three-Star CB Chooses Florida State Ahead Of Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini thought they were stealing a top recruit from the state of Florida.
In the end, Cardinal Newman cornerback Max Redmon was toying with the Illini fans.
After revealing an Illinois shirt, he quickly flipped to the Florida State Seminoles. Redmon is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the No. 70 ranked safety nationally, the No. 130 prospect in Florida.
Redmon finished his senior season at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla., with 162 total tackles (115 solo tackles).
ILLINI STILL WAITING ON CB ANNOUNCEMENT
The Illinois Fighting Illini are waiting for the announcement of three-star DB recruit Charles Bass on Wednesday.
The standout safety out of East St. Louis, Ill., has narrowed his options to Illinois, Missouri, Kansas State, and Arkansas. He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1st, but it was pushed back.
Bass tells me he will no longer be committing today and has rescheduled his commitment for July 10th. @cjbass03 https://t.co/CdyAIYDaAi
Coach Bret Bielema has 13 commits in the 2025 class, many of whom are defensive backs. The Illini are considered a top 50 recruiting class by most scouting services.
UNDERWOOD LIKES SHANNON'S DEFENSE AT NEXT LEVEL
It's almost become cliche when you talk about a player in any sport earning playing time.
The best way, especially for a rookie, is impacting the game on the defensive end. That's exactly how Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood sees Terrence Shannon's first year in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Shannon, who was drafted at No. 27, makes his debut with T-Wolves Wednesday in the summer league in Las Vegas. The last Illini player taken in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"I think defensively he's a stalwart," Underwood said. "I think defensively, he's got a chance to impact the NBA game right away. I think his ability to guard on the ball, his athleticism, his physicality, 6-6, 220."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
