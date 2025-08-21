True Freshman Illinois' Bret Bielema Expects to Contribute in 2025 Is a Familiar Name
Illinois football’s defensive back unit is deep. We're talking 20,000-leagues-under-the-sea deep. Mariana Trench. Immanuel Kant. The bountiful bottomless pit that is the Illini secondary returns Matthew Bailey, Torrie Cox Jr., Kaleb Patterson, Miles Scott and, of course, star super-weapon Xavier Scott.
Yet coach Bret Bielema’s eye has been caught by a different Scott (and no, it’s not Miles). In fact, it’s Xavier’s younger brother, Xanai, a class of 2025 three-star recruit who appears poised to outplay that ranking in Year 1.
“Xanai Scott … a true freshman that’ll definitely take some reps and play for us a little bit,” Bielema told the assembled media at Thursday's press conference.
Xanai and Xavier
At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Xanai Scott has a thicker frame than his older brother (Xavier is 190 pounds at 5-foot-11), and despite their familial connection, Bielema sees the brothers as near polar opposites on the field.
Bielema spoke about Xavier’s all-around ability and shift over the years, labeling the senior defensive back a “corner-to-star guy." On the flip side, he sees Xanai as a “safety to nickel” – which, as Bielema points out, are drastically different profiles for a pair of DBs.
Either way, it’s clear Xavier and Xanai have one thing in common: versatility. Although Xavier has already displayed that during his three seasons in Champaign, Xanai hasn’t yet had the opportunity to showcase to a larger audience. But Bielema has already seen enough to become a believer.
“Xanai … incredible kid, very intelligent. … He really picks up the game very quickly. You hear him back there talking, communicating,” Bielema said.
Anything else that sets Xanai apart? He has one, key advantage, according to Illinois' head man – who should know a thing or two about it by now: L'il Bro Syndrome. Bielema spoke about his Wisconsin days, during which he coached JJ Watt, explaining that Watt’s father once told the coach that T.J. Watt, the youngest of the trio of brothers (Derek is the middle child), would wind up having the most grit – a sentiment Bielema agrees with.
“Those youngest boys of several always have more edge,” he said.
FamILLy
A quick glance at Bielema’s recruiting record shows he lives by those words. In the class of 2025 alone, the Illini have added Tywan Cox (younger brother of Torrie), Ayden and Nathan Knapik, Hudson and Murphy Clement and Xanai.
Regardless of the family connections, Xanai clearly has the tools to be a first-day impact player, and possibly crack the DB rotation, before working into a larger role as his career progresses. If the Illini are really lucky, he'll match – or maybe even surpass – his older brother’s impressive output.