Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Xavier Scott
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior defensive back Xavier Scott. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Xavier Scott | Defensive back | Senior | No. 14
Hometown: Riviera Beach, Florida
High School: Dwyer
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Preseason honors: Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, Athlon preseason All-America fourth team, Athlon preseason All-Big Ten first team, Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten first team
Scouting report
Describing Scott, an extremely versatile defensive back, as a jack-of-all-trades would be inadequate, so we’ll settle on master-of-most as a more fair characterization. Scott is a borderline lockdown cover man who can line up in the slot, outside or as a safety over the top. Despite his lacking elite size, he has shown the ability to cover big, athletic receivers and burly tight ends as well as water-bug and speedster pass receivers.
That's what makes arguably his best attribute such a surprise: chasing down and wrapping up. Scott totaled an impressive 49 tackles last year, and was given the fourth-best tackling grade in the conference by PFF.
Experience
Scott spent all of his previous three college seasons in Champaign (a rare sight nowadays), stayed the course and is now reaping the benefits. His lone start during his freshman season came in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, which he used as a stepping stone to his sophomore year coming-out party. In 2023, Scott started 11 games, led the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups during the regular season while tacking on 48 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
As a junior last year, Scott was even more impressive, with four interceptions (including the memorable pick-six against Kansas), a forced fumble and a sack, along with 43 tackles. Scott was named AP All-Big Ten first team and was graded the No. 3 cornerback in the Big Ten by PFF.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Incredible work ethic, highly intelligent. He's got a big chip on his shoulder," said Illini coach Bret Bielema of Scott at 2025 Big Ten Media Days.
2025 outlook
The top dog in the Illini’s stingy and veteran defensive back room, Scott will spearhead defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s third-level attack. With his versatility, expect Scott to be lined up in numerous spots, but always on the field. (He led Big Ten cornerbacks with snaps taken at 792.)
He and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas form one of the best second-and-third-level duos in not just the Big Ten but the entire country. And with a solid, revamped front, Illinois’ defense should be one of the best in FBS.