Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Is Illinois the Next Indiana?
Illinois (3-0) is solidly the fourth-highest-regarded team in the Big Ten.
The polls say it. The quality Week 2 blowout win at Duke says it. The eye test says … maybe? As with most things, it depends whom you ask.
Common wisdom has settled on Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon – in whatever order – as the Big Ten's big three this season, same as last year. And as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, the first questions after that are about 1) which conference team comes next and 2) whether or not that team will get into the 12-team field – otherwise known as pulling an Indiana.
Will it be the Illini, who are ranked ninth? Will it be Indiana (No. 19) that pulls an Indiana? Or someone else? Or no team at all?
The beauty of it is the Illini and the Hoosiers square off this week in Bloomington. It's time to rock the Rock. These two programs locked together in a big game? And it isn't even basketball season. What a beautiful thing.
Yo, IU fans: It'll change Saturday, but your team hasn't played anybody. Like it or not, that's why you're where you are in this week's power rankings (all times Central):
18. UCLA (0-3)
Well, that DeShaun Foster Era sure was something. Quite the thrill ride.
Next up: Sept. 27 at Northwestern (time, network TBD).
17. NORTHWESTERN (1-2)
If the Wildcats want to stay out of the bottom spot, they had better win the next one. Then again, does it even matter?
Next up: Sept. 27 vs. UCLA (time, network TBD).
16. PURDUE (2-1)
The Boilermakers at least showed a pulse in a 33-17 loss to USC. Around these parts, that's known as progress.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock).
15. WISCONSIN (2-1)
The Badgers traveled to Alabama and lived to tell about it. Alas, the story is bleak. No shame in losing to the Crimson Tide, but Bucky's talent level is scary-low.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Maryland (NBC).
14. MARYLAND (3-0)
Can the Terps avoid a letdown after taking down mega-rival Towson? Just kidding, people. (We think.)
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Wisconsin (NBC).
13. MICHIGAN STATE (3-0)
How much hope is there for coordinator Joe Rossi's defense? The Spartans are giving up way too much, particularly through the air. At least quarterback Aidan Chiles is balling out.
Next up: 10 p.m. Saturday at USC (FOX).
12. RUTGERS (3-0)
Three receivers – KJ Duff, Ian Strong and DT Sheffield – are beyond the 200-yard mark after three games. Welcome to the 21st century, Scarlet Knights!
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Iowa (FOX).
11. MINNESOTA (2-1)
Someday, perhaps in the distant future, a Gophers team will win a game like the one it lost last weekend at Cal.
Next up: 11 a.m. Sept. 27 vs. Rutgers (BTN).
10. IOWA (2-1)
Can we just skip the preliminaries and go straight to Kirk Ferentz punting on fourth-and-one in the third quarter? Hawkeyes games don't start until that happens, anyway.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday at Rutgers (FOX).
9. MICHIGAN (2-1)
It was merely Central Michigan, but the Wolverines looked fast and loose in a Game 3 blowout of the Chippewas. This absolutely must carry over to a much, much taller task against the Huskers in Lincoln.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska (CBS/Paramount+).
8. WASHINGTON (2-0)
Hey, it's the Apple Cup! Anybody else old enough to remember when that used to mean something? Huskies should be A-OK.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington State (CBS).
7. INDIANA (3-0)
All coach Curt Cignetti does is play quarterbacks with the last name Mendoza. If you don't know, Google him.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Illinois (NBC).
6. NEBRASKA (3-0)
This is a big ol' game for Big Red, isn't it? Win, and things start to really feel different. Lose, and it's just another demoralizing step back after signs of progress.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Michigan (CBS/Paramount+).
5. USC (3-0)
Five sacks and three interceptions by the defense at Purdue was beautiful to see for Trojans fans. That is, assuming they were able to recognize what was happening. They haven't seen a halfway decent D in a while.
Next up: 10 p.m. Saturday vs. Michigan State (FOX).
4. ILLINOIS (3-0)
Major opportunity for the Illini here, but it won't work out if they come out slowly for the millionth game in a row. It's called the first half, boys. Maybe get to know it.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Indiana (NBC).
3. PENN STATE (3-0)
A week off before the Ducks come calling. That's a beautiful thing. The season starts for real then.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 vs. Oregon (NBC/Peacock).
2. OREGON (3-0)
Hey, it's the Civil War! Anybody else old enough to remember when that used to mean something? That Pac-12 breakup really was kind of depressing.
Next up: 2 p.m. Saturday vs. Oregon State (BTN).
1. OHIO STATE (3-0)
A week off before going to Seattle is clutch, indeed. The Buckeyes will need it, too. The top spot is theirs for now, but will that still be true at the end of the month?
Next up: Sept. 27 at Washington (time, network TBD).