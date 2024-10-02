Big Ten Football Week 6 Power Rankings: Where Illinois Ranks
October is here, which means we know just enough about each of the Big Ten’s 18 teams – including Illinois, currently in its Week 6 bye – to be dangerous. On the other hand, enough of what we’ve seen to this point has been fluff that we’re still taking leaps of faith in creating a pecking order. Read it, dig it, get ticked off by it or whatever else you’ve got to do. (All game times Central.)
18. Purdue Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1)
Fear not, Zach Edey will be along in no time to save the … oh, wait, never mind.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Wisconsin (11 a.m., BTN).
17. UCLA Bruins (1-3, 0-2)
DeShaun Foster’s first team is even less of a show-stopper than his first Big Ten media days speech was.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Penn State (11 a.m., FOX).
16. Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-1)
Just saying, scoring five points again probably isn’t the way to go.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Indiana (2:30 p.m., BTN).
15. Wisconsin Badgers (4-0, 1-0)
There’s a new F-word in Madtown – “Fickell.” Oh, look, there goes another incompletion.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Purdue (11 a.m., BTN).
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3, 0-2)
P.J. Fleck missed his chance to move up in the coaching world. Now, he’s just trying to hold on to whatever he can.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. USC (6:30 p.m., BTN).
13. Maryland Terrapins (3-2, 0-2)
The Terps had a 2-0 league start in their plans for months. Narrator: They didn’t start 2-0.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Oct. 11 vs. Northwestern.
12. Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 1-1)
Look, let’s just pretend that little Ohio State thing never happened.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Friday at Oregon (8 p.m., FOX).
11. Washington Huskies (3-2, 1-1)
It’s almost like having a drastically turned-over roster and coaching staff makes things harder.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Michigan (6:30 p.m., NBC).
10. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0)
The ranking still suffers from the maddeningly conservative play-calling that backfired in Week 2 against Iowa State. Same old, same old.
Polls: No. 31 AP, No. 30 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Ohio State (2:30 p.m., CBS).
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1)
The pieces sure look like they’re there. Until the Huskers actually beat a Top 25 opponent, though, forget about it.
Polls: No. 29 AP, No. 36 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Rutgers (3 p.m., FS1).
8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0)
We can hear the scarlet-clad folks now, demanding an explanation. One word, people, and it rhymes with “Hutgers.”
Polls: No. 36 AP, No. 29 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Nebraska (3 p.m., FS1).
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1)
The loss at Penn State was humbling. Or, if you’re quarterback Luke Altmyer, flattening.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 25 coaches.
Next up: Oct. 12 vs. Purdue.
6. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0)
Curt Cignetti’s go-go Hoosiers can’t stop scoring touchdowns. What do they think this is, a football school?
Polls: No. 23 AP, No. 24 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Northwestern (2:30 p.m., BTN).
5. USC Trojans (3-1, 1-1)
Dangerous game coming up. Don’t think so, Trojans fans? Buckle up and see for yourselves.
Polls: No. 11 AP, No. 15 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Minnesota (6:30 p.m., BTN).
4. Michigan Wolverines (4-1, 2-0)
The Wolverines haven’t thrown the ball this ineptly since the ’90s. The 1890s, just to clarify.
Polls: No. 10 AP, No. 10 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Washington (6:30 p.m., NBC).
3. Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0)
Maybe this is the week the Ducks offense takes flight for real. It has to happen eventually, doesn’t it?
Polls: No. 6 AP, No. 6 coaches.
Next up: Friday vs. Michigan State (8 p.m., FOX).
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0)
When you can run the ball and get after the passer like the Nittany Lions can, you get to claim the No. 2 spot.
Polls: No. 7 AP, No. 7 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. UCLA (11 a.m., FOX).
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0)
Best offense in the conference. Best defense in the conference. Best players in the conference. Other than that, a total mess.
Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 3 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Iowa (2:30 p.m., CBS).