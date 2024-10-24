Big Ten Football Week 9 Preview: Illinois Visits Top-Ranked Oregon
It has been a great season so far in Champaign. Illinois has a chance to take 2024 to an entirely new level Saturday afternoon in Eugene.
The Illini are 6-1 with three wins already over ranked opponents. Unlike most years, November will be spent improving postseason positioning instead of grinding to become bowl-eligible.
Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great spot heading into Week 9.
However, the Illini haven't faced the nation's No. 1 team since 2007, so this game presents a unique opportunity to not only shock the nation, but to also catapult into Big Ten and playoff contention.
These kinds of high-value chances don't come up often, and Illinois is determined to make the most of it.
Illinois has a massive opportunity to be this week's Vanderbilt. Here are five other Big Ten storylines to watch in Week 9:
5. Something Has to Give at the Coliseum
Rutgers has lost three straight to squander a fast start and high expectations. USC has lost three straight and can't close under Lincoln Riley. Something has to give when the Scarlet Knights and the Trojans meet Friday night in Los Angeles.
4. Mr. Smith Goes to Ann Arbor
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith sees the rivalry game with Michigan as a chance to take his rebuilding plan into hyperdrive. Sparty is coming off its best game of the year, beating Iowa 32-20. And the Wolverines can't score, creating a pathway to get Paul Bunyan's Trophy back to East Lansing.
3. Buckeyes Eat a Husker Sammidge
Ohio State should be fine, especially after the way Nebraska got exposed in Bloomington. But this is an interesting spot for the Buckeyes. Their last game was the emotional one-point loss to Oregon. And next up is Happy Valley to play unbeaten Penn State. Don't be surprised if OSU is a little slow out of the gate Saturday in Columbus.
2. Just How Good is Wisconsin?
The Badgers have won their last three games by a combined score of 117-16. Have they turned the corner under Luke Fickell, or was it a product of playing Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern? We're all about to find out with No. 3 Penn State in Madison for a compelling night game.
1. Seize the Moment, Tayven Jackson
Indiana is unbeaten, 13th ranked and all the rage these days. Even ESPN's College GameDay is making its way to Bloomington for the first time. But linchpin quarterback Kurtis Rourke is unlikely to play, meaning Tayven Jackson will start against Washington. He looked good in relief of Rourke last week versus Nebraska.