Illinois Football: A Historical Look at Matchups Against No. 1-Ranked Teams
No. 20 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) plays at No. 1 Oregon (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS in what will be the 16th game all-time for the Illini against an opponent ranked tops in the country. In all, the record in such matchups is 3-12.
Let's look back at those three wins, the most recent of which came in the Illini's last opportunity to fell No. 1:
No. 8 Illinois 14, No. 1 Ohio State 7, 1950: The Illini had a tradition of running the ball to great effect, but this wasn't shaping up as that kind of an offense. How, then, to beat the mighty Buckeyes? A pair of trick-play passes was the answer at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. That – along with the defense's corralling of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Vic Janowicz – worked.
Illinois 20, No. 1 Michigan State 13, 1956: A dud of a season (2-5-2) had a heck of a highlight, and that was the chopping down of the Spartans. Abe Woodson ran for all three Illini touchdowns, including an 82-yarder and a 70-yarder, on Homecoming at Memorial.
Illinois 28, No. 1 Ohio State 21, 2007: Illini fans who've been around a little bit remember this one, of course. It was the Juice Williams game, as the quarterback threw for four touchdowns. But it also was the Daniel Dufrene game, with his 80-yard run a gigantic play as the Illini commandingly rushed for 260 yards in all. Needing the ball back, the Buckeyes instead suffered while the Illini held on to it for the final 8:09, refusing to stop picking up first downs. Rose Bowl, here they came.