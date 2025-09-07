Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Do Illinois, Indiana Get a Chance to Move Up?
How high is high enough for Illinois after it went on the road and rocked Duke 45-19?
The Illini ought not be ranked above Ohio State, which already has beaten – and then replaced – the No. 1 team in the country (Texas). Oregon moves up in these Big Ten power rankings after the hellacious 69-3 beating it put on Oklahoma State. Penn State falls one spot, not because it did anything wrong – the Nittany Lions blanked Florida International 34-0 – but because Oregon was so spectacular.
I considered Illinois over Penn State, truly. Alas, it didn't take. Even though the Illini played their best half under Bret Bielema in the second half against Duke, it's still too soon to get that crazy. Make that level of play the norm, and it might be a different story.
But there's nothing wrong with being ranked fourth on this list, and the Illini couldn't be more solidly in that position than they are right now. And Indiana? A big takedown of Kennesaw State doesn't move the needle much, but the Hoosiers are tacking in the right direction. This week's rankings (all times Central):
18. UCLA (0-2)
The comeback effort at UNLV wasn't lost on me, but falling to a Mountain West team after being utterly dominated by Utah is an awful start to the season.
Next up: 9 p.m. Friday vs. New Mexico (BTN).
17. NORTHWESTERN (1-1)
Congrats, ’Cats, you wiped the field with Western Illinois. There's a chance your next opponent will be ever-so-slightly better.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Oregon (FOX).
16. PURDUE (2-0)
The Boilermakers haven't played anybody – and that's about to change – but at least they've looked like they didn't waste their time all offseason. The early signs under Barry Odom are decent.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. USC (CBS).
15. MARYLAND (2-0)
A tip of the helmet to new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino, whose guys have been locked in thus far. At Maryland, that's saying something.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Towson (Peacock).
14. RUTGERS (2-0)
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been on point against two of the MAC's top programs. Any chance this is the guy we'll see once Big Ten games arrive?
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Norfolk State (BTN).
13. WISCONSIN (2-0)
It took the Badgers a long time to get rolling against Middle Tennessee State, but the 42-10 result gets the job done. As for the next game on the ol' schedule, what could go wrong?
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Alabama (ESPN/ABC).
12. MICHIGAN STATE (2-0)
The pass defense was nonexistent against Boston College, an obvious flaw the Spartans must address. But, man, the offense functioned beautifully when it counted in a 42-40 overtime win.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Youngstown State (BTN).
11. MICHIGAN (1-1)
No shame in losing at Oklahoma, though QB Bryce Underwood didn't exactly take fans' breath away with his performance. Asking for a few million friends: How long is Sherrone Moore going to have this gig?
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Central Michigan (BTN).
10. IOWA (1-1)
Nothing says Kirk Ferentz quite like running the QB into the middle of the line on third-and-3, booting a short field goal on fourth-and-2 to tie the game at 13 and then not scoring again. Dagnabbit, Iowa State gets away with another close "W."
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. UMass (BTN).
9. INDIANA (2-0)
It's hard to tell what we're looking at when it comes to the Hoosiers, who've beaten Old Dominion and Kennesaw State. Or was it Old Kennesaw and Dominion State?
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. Indiana State (BTN).
8. MINNESOTA (2-0)
Don't let the 66-0 score against Northwestern State fool you. The Gophers D was shredded for a total of 42 whole yards.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Saturday at California (ESPN).
7. WASHINGTON (2-0)
That sound you hear is Jonah Coleman rushing for another touchdown. The Huskies wouldn't dare lose the next one, would they?
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Washington State (CBS).
6. NEBRASKA (2-0)
The Huskers were so-so at best in the opener against Cincinnati before rag-dolling Akron by a silly score of 68-0. It always looks good when it's easy. Is this thing legit or are we getting suckered in again?
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Houston Christian (FS1).
5. USC (2-0)
The Trojans passed for 446 yards and rushed for 309 against Georgia Southern. Is this offense going to end up being one of the top stories in the conference?
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Purdue (CBS).
4. ILLINOIS (2-0)
Many boxes checked by the Illini in Week 2. They played clean ball, forced a boatload of turnovers, completely wore down Duke's talented defense and just plain ran away with the game on the road. Seriously impressive stuff.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Western Michigan (FS1).
3. PENN STATE (2-0)
Drew Allar's accuracy was off against Florida International, leading to some stalled first-half drives and a blah feeling surrounding the game. Then again, the D pitched a shutout. Maybe that's where the focus should be.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Villanova (FS1).
2. OREGON (2-0)
The Ducks could not have looked even one ounce better offensively than they did against Oklahoma State. But the defense was superb, too. It turns out megamillions really can buy you some decent players. Who knew?
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern (FOX).
1. OHIO STATE (2-0)
You want to knock the champs down a few pegs, you're going to have to beat them. All's well in Columbus.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Ohio (Peacock).