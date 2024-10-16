Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema Named to Coach of the Year Watch List
Add another Illini to the list of names being mulled for awards across college football: On Wednesday, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was named to the 2024 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the American Heart Association (an award co-presenter) announced.
Bielema, a 54-year-old Illinois native now in his fourth season as coach of the Illini, has led the team to an unexpected 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten) start and a No. 22 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
The Coach of the Year award, according to the AMA, "recognizes contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field." Presented by the AMA and the Bryant family (Bear Bryant, the iconic Alabama coach, died from a heart attack in 1983), the Coach of the Year winner is selected every January.
Bielema, with a career record of 120-78, which includes stops in Wisconsin and Arkansas, is now 23-20 as Illinois' coach. Although the Illini have had somewhat up-and-down results under Bielema, he has inarguably outperformed most of his predecessors (especially those of recent vintage) and has been a consistent, steadying public presence even during Illinois football's lower moments under his watch.
Of course, a win over No. 24 Michigan on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at the Memorial Stadium rededication in Champaign would undoubtedly boost Bielema's already-solid standing with his bosses and among Illini fans, while raising his profile for any postseason awards.