Best Reactions to Illinois' Bret Bielema vs. South Carolina's Shane Beamer
On New Year’s Eve, when No. 20 Illinois (10-3) took down No. 15 South Carolina (9-4) in a 21-17 Citrus Bowl win, one would naturally be inclined to think that the Illini clinching their first 10-win season since 2001 would be the event's main storyline.
Or even South Carolina finishing with nine wins despite entering the season picked to finish fourth-to-last in the 16-team SEC.
Josh McCray's Citrus Bowl MVP performance. LaNorris Sellers' amazing SEC Freshman of the Year run. Another SEC squad falling to a Big Ten foe in postseason play. Take your pick.
Nope. All the talk around the game was tied to the gamesmanship and gonzo behavior of coaches Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema.
Here’s a quick explanation (and, if you like, a more comprehensive breakdown):
In the third quarter, South Carolina was set to receive a kickoff and return man Juju McDowell held out his arms in a T symbol – a universally accepted signal for no return and a courtesy intended to reduce injuries on both sides. Then McDowell caught the kick and tossed a lateral to Nyck Harbor, who broke off a 25-yard return against an Illinois defense that had assumed the play was dead.
Clearly taking exception, Bielema walked onto the field several plays later to check on an injured player and, before walking off, turned and directed some words to the South Carolina sideline while holding up the T symbol – which drew quite the reaction from Beamer.
Regardless of loyalties, college football fans and media personalities across the country were certainly entertained by the moment – and seemingly everyone had an opinion about it, which they took to social media to express:
Michelle Tafoya, podcast host and former sideline reporter
We’re pretty sure there’s more going on here, but Tafoya – like many online commenters – also seemed to misunderstand the circumstances on the field:
Chimdi Chekwa, NFL cornerback and former Ohio State All-American
The ex-Buckeye sided with the Big Ten squad on this one, defending Bielema's actions:
Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter and host of ESPN’s 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Like clockwork, McAfee chimed in with his opinion on the dust-up – which, to be fair, could be better characterized as a mockery of Beamer than an opinion.
Trey Wallace, college sportswriter and photographer
Meanwhile, some of those enjoying the show – including Wallace – felt underwhelmed by the postgame handshake, perhaps hoping for a bit more drama between the two head coaches.
Barrett Sallee, host of 'College Football Smothered and Covered'
Plenty of the banter on social media had to do with the theoretical tale of the tape, which would seemingly put Beamer at a disadvantage against Bielema, the former Iowa defensive tackle. Fortunately, we had Sallee to set us straight on the possibilities had more fireworks erupted.